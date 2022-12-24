Previous
Next
What a poser! by creative_shots
Photo 572

What a poser!

Well I took a chance and waited for this guy to land - he waited long enough for me to get my shot right and then flew off - thanks
24th December 2022 24th Dec 22

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
156% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise