Previous
Next
Bokeh of Auckland City #1 by creative_shots
Photo 581

Bokeh of Auckland City #1

The perfect spot to get a good background - just not enough cars on the road at night
2nd January 2023 2nd Jan 23

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
i think i like this one better, the colours are brighter and bokeh more defined
March 24th, 2023  
Steve ace
thx for the note - I'm learning but its quite fun doing this type of photography
March 24th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
me too, definitly this version, there is no dizzyness.
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise