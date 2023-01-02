Sign up
Photo 581
Bokeh of Auckland City #1
The perfect spot to get a good background - just not enough cars on the road at night
2nd January 2023
2nd Jan 23
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd March 2023 9:27pm
Tags
of
,
city
,
bokeh
,
auckland
kali
ace
i think i like this one better, the colours are brighter and bokeh more defined
March 24th, 2023
Steve
ace
thx for the note - I'm learning but its quite fun doing this type of photography
March 24th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
me too, definitly this version, there is no dizzyness.
March 24th, 2023
