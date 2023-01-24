Sign up
Photo 597
Herring Gulls - taking it easy but keeping an eye on me
Herring Gulls take four years to reach adult plumage - I did not know that, interesting!
24th January 2023
24th Jan 23
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
365-2021
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
10th April 2023 4:03pm
Tags
gulls
,
herring
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That sure is a long time. Not something I knew either!
April 16th, 2023
