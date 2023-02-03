Sign up
Photo 612
Popped in to say hello
Sometimes they will approach you - especially if they think you have food but he hang around a bit for this photo, thanks :)
3rd February 2023
3rd Feb 23
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1073
photos
16
followers
10
following
192% complete
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Views
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd February 2023 2:45pm
pūkeko
pūkeko
