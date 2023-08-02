Sign up
Photo 634
Hanging in there....
Went on the Silicon walk trail and came apon this lonely tree. Hang in there buddy
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
2nd August 2023 12:12pm
Tags
walk
,
silicon
