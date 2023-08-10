Previous
Snaking along the motorway by creative_shots
Snaking along the motorway

Hussle and bustle of the traffic leaving the city and heading south away from Spaghetti junction
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Steve

@creative_shots
julia ace
That could if been me as one of those streaks.. Great Light trails..
August 11th, 2023  
