Photo 655
I think this is a brown teal
He was sitting quite high up on a branch - I wonder if this is natural due to the menacing crocs below...
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th September 2023 1:33pm
Tags
brown
teal
