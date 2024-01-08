Previous
Found another spot around the corner

Managed to escape the rain - low tide around Auckland is great for finding little rock formations
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous composition. I didn't even know it rained in Auckland yesterday! This looks as though it is around St Heliers? Nice soft water around those rocks.
January 8th, 2024  
