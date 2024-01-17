Previous
I hate this photo by creative_shots
He brought this plastic up from the bottom, tried to eat it, but lucky he let it go, so sad to see the birds among garbage...
So many bird died of these garbage, we all acted too late..
January 22nd, 2024  
