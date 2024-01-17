Sign up
Photo 687
I hate this photo
He brought this plastic up from the bottom, tried to eat it, but lucky he let it go, so sad to see the birds among garbage...
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
17th January 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shag
Yao RL
ace
So many bird died of these garbage, we all acted too late..
January 22nd, 2024
