Previous
Photo 689
Circling around and around....
Waited for him to go straight towards me - quite surprised I captured him - it is windy and he moved very quickly
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
0
0
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th January 2024 11:56am
Tags
seagull
