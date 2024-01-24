Previous
I think this is a female Eurasian blackbird by creative_shots
I think this is a female Eurasian blackbird

Landed next to me, it had one eye on me and another on the soil - didn't seem to mind me
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Steve

@creative_shots
