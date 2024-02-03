Previous
Next
Pukeko stopped eating for a bit to watch me by creative_shots
Photo 705

Pukeko stopped eating for a bit to watch me

I got quite close to him - didn't seem to mind - I was at a park so probably used to us...
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise