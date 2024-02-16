Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 715
Slow down, slow down lol
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
1
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1086
photos
16
followers
9
following
196% complete
View this month »
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th February 2024 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Haha - great shot with the landing gear out.
February 19th, 2024
