Photo 722
The only way to stop a fast landing LOL
Had to laugh capturing this guy as he came in very fast, decided to plunge his head into the water to stop - too funny
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Steve
ace
@creative_shots
Album
365-2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th February 2024 7:05pm
Tags
shag
