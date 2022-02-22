Previous
Geese Guarding Ibises by ctclady
53 / 365

Geese Guarding Ibises

We see Canada Geese regularly around here and there are always a couple that stand guard while the others eat. Today I saw this. Have never seen them protecting other types of birds. Weird.
22nd February 2022

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

