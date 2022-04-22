Previous
Next
Self Defense by ctclady
112 / 365

Self Defense

Took a class this evening and leaned a thing or two.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
That looks serious! Great photo.
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise