Previous
Next
Ducks on a Fence by ctclady
121 / 365

Ducks on a Fence

1st May 2022 1st May 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hoopydoo
They are just so beautiful and happy to have their photo taken!
May 1st, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Ps.. congratulations on your run yesterday..
May 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise