Pisgah by ctclady
125 / 365

Pisgah

Today my husband and I hiked to the summit of a very large rock. The views at the top were amazing!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
