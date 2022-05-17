Previous
Visitor by ctclady
137 / 365

Visitor

A lifelong friend (guy on the right) is in town visiting for a couple of days. Sub-caption for this one: Two old guys in my kitchen talking about their bad knees. 🙄
17th May 2022

