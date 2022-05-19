Previous
First Tomato by ctclady
First Tomato

Hopefully there will be more.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
GaryW
Great close up! It looks like it will be a beauty!
May 20th, 2022  
