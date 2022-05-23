Previous
Eye Checkup Today by ctclady
143 / 365

Eye Checkup Today

Not fun, but necessary.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
39% complete

MamaBec ace
This is what I love about the 365 Project … often it’s a photo journal of a year in your life.
May 24th, 2022  
Carol M
@mamabec yes! A reminder to notice things.
May 24th, 2022  
