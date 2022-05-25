Previous
Lawn by ctclady
145 / 365

Lawn

We have a new person taking care of our lawn and it’s never looked better! 👍🏼
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
39% complete

View this month »

