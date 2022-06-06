Previous
Zinnia by ctclady
157 / 365

Zinnia

We planted seeds about a month ago and the first flowers are growing this week. Fun!
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
43% complete

kali ace
'love zinnias
June 7th, 2022  
