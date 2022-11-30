Previous
Next
Sea of Galilee by ctclady
334 / 365

Sea of Galilee

30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Carol M

@ctclady
I took it upon myself to document each day of 2022 using mostly the camera I have with me all the time, the one on...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cherrill
This gives me tingles just seeing it. What a wonderful experience. I hope it was quiet and provided a moment of reflection. fav
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise