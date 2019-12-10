Previous
Group working by ctst
Zi in care am stat 12 ore la facultate: cursuri si lucrat cu colegii pentru proiect, am reusit sa facem un draft pentru problem tree, iar ideile mele au ajutat sa ne organizam mai bine.
10th December 2019 10th Dec 19

Cătălina

@ctst
