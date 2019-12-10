Sign up
Photo 981
Group working
Zi in care am stat 12 ore la facultate: cursuri si lucrat cu colegii pentru proiect, am reusit sa facem un draft pentru problem tree, iar ideile mele au ajutat sa ne organizam mai bine.
10th December 2019
10th Dec 19
Cătălina
@ctst
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
10th December 2019 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
