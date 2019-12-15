Previous
Next
Siegburg by ctst
Photo 986

Siegburg

Intalnire cu Franzi si Stefan la Targul de Craciun medieval din Siegburg. Acolo ne-am mai intalnit intamplator si cu alti doi prieteni de-ai lor. Am baut pentru prima data Honigmet = vin cu miere.
15th December 2019 15th Dec 19

Cătălina

@ctst
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise