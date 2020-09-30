Previous
Autumn in the Hills by cwarrior
Autumn in the Hills

This is the view on my daily walks. So beautiful to see the changes over the seasons.
Caroline Warrior

@cwarrior
I have a Nikon D90 that I am still getting the hang of, so this is a great site for motivating me to keep taking...
