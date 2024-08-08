Previous
Joyful things #1 by cwgould
Joyful things #1

My colorful fish tray. This is first in a series of photos that I'll produce of the simple things that give me joy.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Marci

@cwgould
3% complete

