Ticket to ride by cwgould
39 / 365

Ticket to ride

While searching for something to photo today, I found this ticket for a mini bus ride around Aix-en-Provence (France). It's a beautiful and very old town. The bus took us down streets that were built by the Romans. Great memory.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Marci

ace
@cwgould
