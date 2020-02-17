Sign up
Photo 2731
Arrow Valley
A wander around the Arrow Valley Park this morning.
Sometimes the sun shone, with several sudden sharp showers to liven things up.
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
Tags
redditch
,
arrow valley park
