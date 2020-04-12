Sign up
Photo 2782
Easter Egg Hunt
Doing things a bit differently.
I hid the eggs,
my daughter found them
and then we gave some of them away (following current protocol)
and kept some to enjoy!
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Rose Humphrey
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4436
photos
37
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 250D
Taken
12th April 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
easter
,
easter egg
,
easter egg hunt
