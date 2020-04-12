Previous
Easter Egg Hunt by daffodill
Easter Egg Hunt

Doing things a bit differently.
I hid the eggs,
my daughter found them
and then we gave some of them away (following current protocol)
and kept some to enjoy!
Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
