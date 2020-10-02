Previous
D’oh! by dakotakid35
Photo 1788

D’oh!

I think I got a little bit of shell in there...
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Tom

@dakotakid35
I'm an amatuer in the Minneapolis, MN area trying to improve my skills. Comments, critiques, and suggestions are appreciated.
Dee L. ace
Its ok, will add a little crunch to your dish. 😉
October 3rd, 2020  
