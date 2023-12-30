Previous
IMG_4900_Original by daly
IMG_4900_Original

. . . . Gym Time (selfie)

Being a semi-stubborn fella, I take the stairwell, going to-and-fro the gym, despite having MS and using a Posture Cane.

I’ll use the elevator when I’m olde.

);]
