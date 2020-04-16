Previous
Next
IMG_4166 by dancingmydance
179 / 365

IMG_4166

COVID-19 ... Portobella stuffed with garlic, cooked chicken, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, and topped with provolone. Pickled cucumbers on the side.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

PT

@dancingmydance
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise