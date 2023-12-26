Previous
Sunrise over MIddleport-3 by darchibald
306 / 365

Sunrise over MIddleport-3

Woke up early this morning to see the first glorious sunrise in a few days.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Nice reflection too
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise