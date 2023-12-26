Sign up
306 / 365
Sunrise over MIddleport-3
Woke up early this morning to see the first glorious sunrise in a few days.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
807
photos
35
followers
39
following
83% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th December 2023 7:42am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
Linda Godwin
Nice reflection too
December 26th, 2023
