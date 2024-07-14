Previous
Spoon-2 by darchibald
Spoon-2

52Frames challenge is spoon. Had no idea what to do, so kinda rushed this. This is my favorite cooking spoon. I use it for my oatmeal, making Hungarian goulash, curries, sautéing onions, etc. It has a lot of history and flavors in its wooden pores.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

katy ace
Isn't it odd how one becimes the favorite? I really like wqhat you did with this one
July 15th, 2024  
