Been there by darchibald
Been there

My friend Tom trying to get that shot
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Dave

Rob Z ace
Lol Great shot. The old "face the other way, bend over and shoot between the legs" works too - but looks just as funny... :)
July 16th, 2024  
katy ace
I feel like I may have been in this position the time to myself. Getting up anymore is the problem. Nice to see a shot of a photographer doing his thing.
July 16th, 2024  
