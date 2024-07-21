Previous
The Larch-2 by darchibald
111 / 365

The Larch-2

Not the best photo, but this is a branch of the larch. The larch is the only conifer that looses its needles in winter. Made famous by Monty Python in this skit https://youtu.be/H0zVsxUbbjM?si=e_oKssZLCqzNiaIZ
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
katy ace
good to know about the Larch. It has a pretty needle pattern and you got a great shot of it in this light
July 26th, 2024  
