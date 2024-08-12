Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
African violet
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th August 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
violets
,
african violets
