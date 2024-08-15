Sign up
136 / 365
Bland
Not sure if that's the family name or a critique on the monument.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
2
2
1
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th August 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemeteries
,
graveyards
katy
ace
LOL going with the name as it isn't really very bland
August 16th, 2024
