141 / 365
Bob
Bob owns the campground we camped at over the weekend. He is also known as Naked Bob because the campground is clothing optional. Bob and everyone else opted for clothing while we were there.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1651
photos
64
followers
65
following
38% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th August 2024 4:48pm
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Naked Bob looks good in blue
August 20th, 2024
