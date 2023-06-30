Sign up
101 / 365
Day lilies-2
Our lilies finally started to bloom.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Dave
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Not Today's
NIKON D750
25th June 2023 4:37pm
black and white
flowers
garden
lilies
