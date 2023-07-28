Sign up
123 / 365
train bridge
When I was a much younger man growing up in North Tonawanda, NY, called this bridge the Sugar Shack Bridge. We would also climb to the top because we thought ourselves immortal and often un the under the influences of different substances.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
413
photos
21
followers
21
following
33% complete
Views
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th July 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
train bridge
