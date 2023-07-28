Previous
train bridge by darchibald
123 / 365

train bridge

When I was a much younger man growing up in North Tonawanda, NY, called this bridge the Sugar Shack Bridge. We would also climb to the top because we thought ourselves immortal and often un the under the influences of different substances.
28th July 2023

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
