128 / 365
The other part of the Falls
This the part of Niagara Falls tourists don't see, the boarded up houses. Ironically, these are across the street from social services.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
425
photos
21
followers
22
following
0
Not Today's
NIKON D750
1st August 2023 7:42am
black and white
,
niagara falls
,
bandw
