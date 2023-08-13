Previous
Father and son by darchibald
Father and son

These statues can be found in the park on the shores of Lake Flower in Saranac, NY.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
