Co-worker by darchibald
222 / 365

Co-worker

The woman in glasses is my co-worker who I share a classroom with and she helps me with the plays. Next to her is her mother. They came out to my benefit show in September. For my "Not Today's" album.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
60% complete

Photo Details

