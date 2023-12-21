Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Erie Canal
The 52frames challenge this week is "Unfinished." What's more unfinished than a canal without water?
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
793
photos
35
followers
39
following
61% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th December 2023 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Well done. The water will come.
December 22nd, 2023
