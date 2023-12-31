Previous
Misty River_ by darchibald
232 / 365

Misty River_

Rainy and dreary has how this week has been.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster
Makes for a very atmospheric shot though!
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise