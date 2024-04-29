Sign up
347 / 365
Hi
Makes me think of a friendly beast of alien origin saying hi with a hint of a smile.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1204
photos
51
followers
55
following
95% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2024 6:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
tulips
katy
ace
It does look like it in this composition!
April 30th, 2024
