Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
Daffodil
A daffodil from the other day.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1214
photos
51
followers
55
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Latest from all albums
432
31
349
398
433
350
399
434
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th April 2024 6:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
katy
ace
The light on it is gorgeous and you got some little spots of bokeh too!
May 3rd, 2024
amyK
ace
Awesome light capture
May 3rd, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
So beautiful with the light shining through the petals like that!
May 3rd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Exquisite lighting on that lovely daffodil and fab focus!
May 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close