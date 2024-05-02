Previous
Daffodil by darchibald
Daffodil

A daffodil from the other day.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
The light on it is gorgeous and you got some little spots of bokeh too!
May 3rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Awesome light capture
May 3rd, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
So beautiful with the light shining through the petals like that!
May 3rd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Exquisite lighting on that lovely daffodil and fab focus!
May 3rd, 2024  
